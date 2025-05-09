Photo credit: Netflix

While most viewers thoroughly enjoyed Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired just over a year ago to the day, it seems to have taken a toll on Brady personally.

The star quarterback turned Fox NFL broadcaster appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast earlier this week and shared why he regrets having participated in the raunchy roastfest.

“It was tough on my kids, for sure,” Brady said. “I went in there, you don’t know what to expect. I love laughing at myself, it felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I’ll actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know that I’m good with them. I don’t take myself too serious. But I do understand for my kids, it was really hard.

“We’re not perfect parents,” he continued. “You’ll see as you grow up, there’s no perfect manual for it. You gotta evaluate yourself as a parent, too, all the time,” he said. “Even though I enjoyed the show, the performances were incredible, when you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on Cloud 9. I think that moment I’ll never forget. And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. I felt a stake through the heart, understandably.

“They’re protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They’re like, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You live and you learn.”

Throughout the roast, many took aim at Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, with whom Brady has two children.

For the viewing public, the roast was everything you could’ve asked for.

Unfortunately for Brady, it’s likely one of the few career decisions he’s ended up regretting.