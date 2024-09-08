Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Well over a year after Tom Brady initially tried to invest in an ownership share of the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL is reportedly close to approving the move.

In the days leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL season, much has been made of the access that Brady will have — or more specifically, will not have — in his job as Fox’s leading NFL analyst. But while it was thought that Brady’s ownership share in the Raiders would be approved months before the start of the 2023 NFL season, that (as of Week 1, 2024) has still not occurred.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Sunday that the move is expected to be approved by the end of the 2024 season and could come sooner than that.

“Sources say his approval as a limited partner could be voted on and approved by league ownership as early as October, but there is also a possibility it is done at the December labor seminar and Special League Meeting,” Rapoport wrote. “Either way, the expectation is that Brady’s approval is final by the time the 2024 season concludes.”

Rapoport also detailed what the issue has been.

“This should end a long-running saga for Brady, who first thought his purchase would become finalized in May of 2023. But for over a year, it was hung up by the NFL’s Finance Committee with questions about the valuation of the percentage set to be sold to Brady. The price Brady would pay was increased this past February in line with the potential market value. By March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the situation was ‘progressing.'”

This report falls on the same day as Brady’s debut as an analyst. He’s on the call for Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

