The Brady Rules, as we know them, are effectively dead.

The NFL will allow Tom Brady, Fox Sports’ top TV game analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, to take part in production meetings with coaches and teams this season, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. After spending most of his rookie broadcasting season banned from these information-gathering sessions, Brady can now participate in the same prep work as every other analyst.

Those rules existed because of his Raiders ownership stake, making for an awkward dynamic in which Brady’s play-by-play partner, Kevin Burkhardt, and other crew members would inform Brady of what was discussed in the meetings.

Brady is still banned from team practices, so the NFL isn’t completely abandoning oversight. But production meetings with coaches and players are where analysts gather the insights and storylines that make broadcasts compelling. Brady was essentially doing his job with one hand tied behind his back.

The restrictions were always more theatrical than practical. Fox producer Richie Zyontz said last season that the Brady Rules hadn’t affected their broadcast “at all,” noting that top NFL analysts do most of their prep privately anyway. They watch film on league platforms and work their own contacts around the league.

That didn’t stop the NFL from making a big show of the restrictions throughout Brady’s first season. The league suspended the Brady Rules for the Super Bowl, allowing him to meet with coaches and players from the Chiefs and Eagles. However, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt had been instrumental in advocating for the original restrictions against a division rival owner.

The rules created more confusion than clarity. When Brady criticized Brian Branch’s ejection last season, saying he didn’t “love that call at all,” everyone wondered if he’d crossed some invisible line. The NFL ultimately decided he hadn’t, but the whole episode highlighted how arbitrary the restrictions had become.

More restrictions kept getting added as the season progressed. The league explored monitoring Brady’s interviews with players like Patrick Mahomes, suggesting they might require team oversight to ensure conversations stayed above board.

Brady’s $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox always made the restrictions temporary. Fox wasn’t paying that much money for a hobbled analyst who couldn’t do basic preparation work. The NFL needed Brady to succeed as a broadcaster, even if some owners preferred him operating with restrictions.

The timing makes sense. Brady showed improvement throughout his first season and handled the restrictions professionally. He never publicly complained about the limitations or used them as excuses for rough broadcasts. The NFL probably realized the restrictions were creating more problems than they were solving.

Brady still can’t visit team facilities or criticize officials too harshly, though the NFL has clarified that he can disagree with calls as long as he’s not “egregiously critical” or questioning officials’ integrity. Those boundaries should give him enough room to function normally as an analyst.

The Raiders’ ownership stake that created this mess hasn’t changed. Brady is still a minority owner of a team he might cover on Fox. But the NFL has apparently decided that production meetings aren’t where conflicts of interest get created.

Starting with his Sept. 7 debut calling Giants-Commanders, Brady can finally do the same (or most of the same) preparation work as every other analyst. After a year of working around artificial restrictions, he gets to find out how good he can actually be when operating without training wheels.

The Brady Rules served their purpose as political theater for nervous owners. Now the NFL is ready to see what their $375 million investment can produce when he’s allowed to actually do the job.