Photo Credit: Fox.

Tom Brady is catching more heat for his broadcasting with Fox, but this time, it has nothing to do with his minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady called the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears matchup on Sunday afternoon alongside Kevin Burkhardt for Fox. And early in the fourth quarter, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was seen slamming his helmet into the ground while trailing the Bears 31-14. But it was Brady’s reaction to the helmet-slamming incident that garnered the most attention.

WHAT😭 Tom Brady in response to George Pickens throwing his helmet: “yeah those helmets can be… it’s like the dog at home” ???? pic.twitter.com/RQRNFOBctm — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) September 22, 2025

“Those helmets can be just like the dog at home,” Brady said in response to Pickens. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.”

Brady seemingly used the phrase to describe displacement after watching Pickens take his frustration out on a weaker target, his helmet. But social media quickly began to criticize Brady for his choice of words, questioning whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion was implying he kicks his dog. Sunday evening, Skip Bayless chimed in, saying he hopes Brady didn’t throw his dog after bad losses in the NFL. And Monday afternoon, PETA issued a statement to TMZ.

“We were as confused as everyone else by his comment about ‘kicking the dog at home,’” PETA told TMZ after claiming they know Brady to be kind to animals.

“PETA encourages Brady to remember that millions of people listen to him,” the statement continued. “that the language we use can encourage kindness or violence towards animals, and that we should never normalize taking our frustration out on a beloved companion.”

We’ve only made it to Week 3, and it’s already been a rocky sophomore season for Brady in the booth. Last week, Brady reenergized concerns about his dual roles as a broadcaster and minority owner, creating a conflict of interest after he spent Sunday in the booth for Fox and Monday in the coaches’ box for the Raiders. One week later, the $375 million broadcaster has PETA and others questioning his treatment of animals.