Photo Credit: Fox

The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills faced off for “America’s Game of the Week” on Sunday in Orchard Park, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the NFL on Fox broadcast call. And Brady received a “warm” welcome from fans of a former division rival that he dominated during his decorated NFL career.

“You’re back in Buffalo as a broadcaster,” Burkhardt said to Brady. “Good for you to be back here. Did you get a nice, warm embrace?”

“Oh, warm embrace,” Brady said of Bills Mafia. “A lot of people with kind of that one-finger salute they were giving me, as I looked down from the press box. Just kind of reminding me how much they enjoyed me coming to town, I guess.”

“Said you’re number one,” Burkhardt quipped.

🤣 @TomBrady says he got a “warm” embrace from Bills fans today as they gave him a “one finger salute” “They are saying you are number one!” – @KevinBurkhardt 💀 pic.twitter.com/QvwX3L8nPF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Brady went a mind-blowing 33-3 in his career (32-3 while with the New England Patriots) against the Bills. His 33 wins vs the Bills are the most all-time by an NFL quarterback vs a single opponent, followed by his 30 wins vs the New York Jets. Ben Roethlisberger (vs the Cleveland Browns) and Brett Favre (Detroit Lions) are the next names on the list at 26 wins vs a single opponent.

And along with six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, Brady won 17 AFC East division titles with New England.

So, the “one-finger salute” is a very understandable response from Bills Mafia at the sight of Brady.