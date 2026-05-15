Tom Brady at the ceremony for the New England Patriots unveiling his statue in Foxborough. Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
By Matt Clapp on

While Tom Brady has now completed two seasons as an NFL color commentator for Fox, the New England Patriots legend has never been back to Foxborough as a broadcaster. That will change in 2026.

The NFL released its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, and it was revealed that the Patriots will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 9.

That’s in the “America’s Game of the Week” 4:25 p.m. kickoff window on Fox, and that means the network’s A-team of Brady and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call, with Erin Andrews serving as the sideline reporter.

It will mark the first time Brady has called a Patriots game at all as a broadcaster.

Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl titles as a superstar quarterback for the Patriots and played for the team from 2000 through 2019.

While this will be his first time back in Foxborough as a broadcaster, Brady returned there last August (and roasted the New York Jets) when the Patriots unveiled a 12-foot statue to honor him and his No. 12.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX appearance vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Brady made waves when he said, “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one… May the best team win… I just wanna see good football.” His decision not to take a rooting interest irritated many of his former teammates.

So, it will be very interesting to see how Brady handles calling a Patriots game in Foxborough.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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