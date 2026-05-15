Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

While Tom Brady has now completed two seasons as an NFL color commentator for Fox, the New England Patriots legend has never been back to Foxborough as a broadcaster. That will change in 2026.

The NFL released its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, and it was revealed that the Patriots will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 9.

That’s in the “America’s Game of the Week” 4:25 p.m. kickoff window on Fox, and that means the network’s A-team of Brady and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call, with Erin Andrews serving as the sideline reporter.

He’s backkkkk 👀 The GOAT @TomBrady returns to New England for the first time as a broadcaster in Week 9 when the @packers take on the @Patriots on FOX 👏📺 pic.twitter.com/3ihFS84cf0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 15, 2026

America’s Game of the Week is stacked with can’t miss matchups all season long 🤩📺@TomBrady | @ErinAndrews | @kevinburkhardt pic.twitter.com/edwILkJfzq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 15, 2026

It will mark the first time Brady has called a Patriots game at all as a broadcaster.

Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl titles as a superstar quarterback for the Patriots and played for the team from 2000 through 2019.

While this will be his first time back in Foxborough as a broadcaster, Brady returned there last August (and roasted the New York Jets) when the Patriots unveiled a 12-foot statue to honor him and his No. 12.

The Tom Brady statue is unveiled at Gillette Stadium. #NFL pic.twitter.com/RULLplKAAU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2025

Ahead of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX appearance vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Brady made waves when he said, “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one… May the best team win… I just wanna see good football.” His decision not to take a rooting interest irritated many of his former teammates.

So, it will be very interesting to see how Brady handles calling a Patriots game in Foxborough.