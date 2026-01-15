Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tom Brady improved as a broadcaster for the NFL on Fox this season, and if you didn’t notice it, just ask his mom.

Brady’s rookie campaign as an announcer for Fox was fine. But when you take a full year to prepare, bump Greg Olsen from the lead booth, collect on a $375 million contract and get hyped as much as Fox hyped Brady, fine wasn’t good enough.

The good news for Tom Brady is that it was just one season into a 10-year contract. Even if most fans and viewers didn’t want to wait, Brady had time to get better as an analyst, and he’s done it.

While helping to unveil the new Fanatics Studios this week in Inglewood, California, Brady spoke to Fox News Digital about his improvement as a broadcaster, with the reporter noting he’s done an incredible job in year two.

“You know, my mom said that too,” Brady said with a smirk. “It’s been enjoyable, just getting more comfortable. Like all of us, you start a job and you kind of don’t know what you don’t know and your first year, there’s a lot of learning. And look, this year there’s been a lot of learning for me too. Just constantly tinkering with my prep.

“But you know what I love? I have the best team with Fox Sports. I have the best bosses…They provide so much guidance and support for us. The studio team, No. 1 ranked studio show in America over the last thousand years. Our football broadcast has been kicking a**. I got a great team of people I work with – Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Rinaldi, Erin Andrews. I love working with them. All our directors, producers, our cameramen, everyone behind the scenes, our graphics team, we have the best team in sports and I love being a part of it.”

Tom Brady might have all the best resources and teammates at Fox to make his job easier. But the best thing about Brady in his second season as a broadcaster is that it sounds easier for him. Brady sounds more natural and comfortable, and his analysis comes across as more confident and concise.

There are still plenty of concerns about Brady’s ability to remain an unbiased analyst while taking on an active role as a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders. But in year two, Brady has answered the question about whether he was a deserving lead NFL analyst. Now someone should go see how Tony Romo’s mom thinks things sound over at CBS.