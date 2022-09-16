Tom Brady’s personal life has been a topic of conversation more than ever in recent months. According to the superstar quarterback, it just comes with the territory of being famous.

On Thursday, as Brady’s marital status with Gisele Bündchen continued to spark national headlines, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback met with reporters for his weekly press conference. There, he was asked about the media’s interest in his personal life.

“There seems to be an endless fascination, at least in the media, with your private life, is that getting old for you?” Brady was asked.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” the quarterback acknowledged. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

The reporter followed up Brady’s answer by again asking if the attention was getting old.

“I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff,” Brady said. “I just deal with it the best way I can.”

For decades, Brady has done an incredible job of keeping his private life private while being married to a global fashion icon and maintaining his own status as arguably the most recognized face in the NFL.

Last week, Dan Le Batard expressed an uneasiness about addressing Brady’s personal life, specifically his rumored marital issues. But since then, Brady’s supermodel wife has spoken in detail about their relationship for an interview with ELLE, which kind of inherently welcomes additional chatter about their relationship from Le Batard and other media members.

Maybe not from the standpoint of TMZ and Page Six fostering reports of Brady and Bündchen living in separate houses and engaging in “epic fights.” But it at least welcomes media conversations pertaining to whether Brady’s private life can negatively impact his focus on football.

As long as Brady remains on the football field and Bündchen continues to be open about the fact that she’s ready for him to retire, the quarterback is likely to keep facing questions about his personal life.

