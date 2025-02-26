Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

NFL quarterbacks can hit the slopes in the offseason and get recruited by broadcasters who own a piece of the team.

Who knew?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn’t kidding when he said Brady would be a big part of the team’s decision-making moving forward. And the NFL (and Fox) weren’t kidding when both entities have shown how little his alleged conflict of interest means in the grand scheme of things.

Maxx Crosby doesn’t see a conflict at all; neither does Troy Aikman. The “incredibly cooperative” Brady, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, has avoided those so-called conflicts at all costs, it appears. And while it might not bother fans or players currently playing for the Raiders, it’s obviously a dynamic worth pointing out.

And it re-entered the spotlight on Wednesday.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Brady recently hosted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at his Montana home. The two spent time together, including some skiing, but despite the cozy setting, it isn’t classified as tampering. The Rams have granted Stafford and his representation permission to explore other teams, including gauging his market value.

Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing. Several teams are… pic.twitter.com/Jo9xxw2M6e — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

Moreover, Brady has reportedly been trying to convince Stafford to make his way to Las Vegas, and it’s working — talks are ongoing. Several teams have shown interest in Stafford should the Rams decide to part ways, per Schultz, with the Raiders reportedly emerging as the frontrunner.

Rapoport categorized it differently, as this turned into a source-off of sorts.

The NFL Network insider claimed that the two happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana, where Brady just happens to have a home.

“The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady ‘hosting’ or ‘recruiting’ Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise,” Rapoport wrote.

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say. The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/eUucyxzxsW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

Schultz fired back.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” he added.

If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in… https://t.co/5UiU4lVoal — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

If Stafford were to land with the Raiders, the Rams would need to find his successor.

And if it were to be Jimmy Garoppolo, don’t tell LeSean McCoy.

Brady’s influence in Las Vegas was always going to be significant, but now it’s bordering on recruitment season in the Montana snow. And if Stafford actually ends up in Vegas, it’ll be hard to ignore just how much sway Brady already has in the Raiders’ future

The NFL might not call it a conflict of interest, but it doesn’t seem like this was a casual ski trip either.