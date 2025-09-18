Screengrab via ESPN

Concern over the conflict of interest with Tom Brady serving as a Fox broadcaster and active minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders won’t go away.

The concern stems from Brady having the ability to use access he gets as a broadcaster to collect information and feed it to the Raiders. And Antonio Pierce says that’s exactly what Brady did for him when he coached the Raiders last season. Pierce, who now works as an analyst for CBS, joined Adam Schein’s Mad Dog Sports Radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning and alleged Brady used to share information with him.

“I know he was a great asset for us with the Raiders when I was there and I think he’ll still be a great asset as he’s going forward & I think this does help him out in the Raiders.” Former Raiders HC @AntonioPierce joined @AdamSchein & weighed in on the Tom Brady controversy👀 pic.twitter.com/mgBYpQC7VT — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) September 18, 2025



“Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest quarterbacks, one of the greatest players in the game, played against him obviously, student of the game,” Pierce told Schein. “It’s not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,’ and have tidbits. And you’d be foolish enough to think that he’s not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things. He was very informative about things that he knew or he felt and that’s why you bring a guy like Tom Brady into your organization to be a minority owner.”

After being on Team Brady last season with the Raiders, Pierce told Schein that if it were the other way around and he was coaching a different team, he would be concerned about letting the Fox broadcaster take part in production meetings.

“I would be nervous,” Pierce admitted to Schein. “I think I would be tight lipped, which I think most head coaches are when they go into production meetings. They watch it. I think on Fridays, if he happens to be there on a Friday practice, you might want to limit some things. I just think that’s a fact. I think everybody is gonna give you the political answer and say, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ I’m calling BS on that because if me and you was to call the game, they’ll be secretive with us. Now you got a guy who’s a minority owner, a great player, you know he understands the game, you know he sees the game.

“He has obviously an interest in the Raiders. So, I just think it’s unprecedented. We haven’t seen it. Again, I don’t want to talk above my means. I don’t know what the NFL has set for Tom Brady and his rules, but I know he was a great asset for us with the Raiders when I was there. And I think he’ll still be a great asset as he’s going forward and I think this does help him out, and the Raiders.”

After Week 1 of this season, the conflict of interest with Brady seemed to have quieted from a year ago. But those concerns ramped up again when Brady attended the Raiders Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, where he was seen in the coaches’ box with a headset on. Additionally, ESPN’s Peter Schrager reported Brady meets regularly with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to go over game plans.

Last season, the NFL placed restrictions on Brady as a broadcaster with Fox because of his minority ownership with the Raiders, preventing him from visiting another team’s facility or taking part in production meetings. This season, the NFL has relaxed those rules, allowing Brady to take part in production meetings with opposing head coaches and players, as long as it’s done remotely.

Considering last season’s restrictions, it’s not clear where Brady was getting the information from that he was sharing with Pierce. Was it just from Brady watching film? If so, no biggie. Or was it information that was shared by another team or Fox? If so, kind of a biggie.

The NFL seems content just ignoring the conflict of interest until it blows up. And the issue will only become bigger if and when the Raiders get better. What happens when we get to a point where Brady is in the booth calling a playoff game for Fox on a Sunday and then in the coaches’ box for a Raiders playoff game on Monday?

If Brady is receiving confidential information from production meetings, the Raiders are right for wanting it, but as a Fox broadcaster, he’ll be wrong for sharing it. This is a league where there is such a small gap between the best and worst team that every franchise is looking for any edge it can get. And according to Pierce, it seems like Brady is willing to share the information.