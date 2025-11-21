Photo credit: Katie Nolan’s YouTube channel

Tom Brady walking in on you wearing a bra might be embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as Tom Brady walking in on you wearing an ugly bra.

Mad Dog Sports Radio host Katie Nolan recently joined the channel’s morning show with Damon Amendolara and Mike Babchik where she recalled going to Gillette Stadium to interview Julian Edelman nearly a decade ago.

Nolan, a Patriots fan, rushed to throw some clothes in a bag and eagerly went to Foxborough for the interview which was being taped in the visiting locker room. To get changed before the interview, Nolan recalled there being a small, empty hallway in the back of the locker room that led to a bathroom.

Would you be embarrassed if Tom Brady accidentally saw you wearing…an ugly bra?!😂 From last week’s ‘Spot the Lie’ with fellow @MadDogRadio host @KatieNolan – hear the full story in all it’s glory below ⤵️@DamonAmendo @Babchik #FanService #Patriots pic.twitter.com/nMsdDrZNa0 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) November 20, 2025



“I had been going back and forth all the way down that long hallway to the bathroom,” Nolan said. “I reached a point where I was like, ‘no one’s back here, I’m just gonna swap my shirt in the hallway.’ And I was changing into a shirt that was a button-up and it had all of its buttons buttoned, and I didn’t realize that. So, as I’m trying to do this quick change and I rip my shirt off and put another shirt on over me, my head gets stuck.

“The shirt is half on and I’m trying to unbutton the buttons that are up at the top so my head can pop out. And as I’m doing this, I hear a door to my left creak open, I hear cleats walking across the floor in front of me. I pop my head through the hole between two buttons and I realize that I’m standing there in an ugly bra as Tom Brady walks past me out to get to the field. Tom Brady saw me stuck in my shirt, awkwardly in the hallway of the visiting locker room.”

After Babchik asked what makes a bra ugly, Nolan described it as having the clasp in the front, but things were too far apart because it was too stretched out and ratty from going through the wash too many times without the mesh protective bag. More simply put, it was ugly.

The interview with Edelman from inside the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium is still on YouTube, with Nolan wearing a button-up shirt. It took place in 2017 ahead of the Patriots Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans. And after Brady walked by Nolan with her head stuck in her shirt, the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in what was arguably the greatest comeback in sports history. Maybe Nolan was a good luck charm.

And maybe you haven’t been caught standing in front of Tom Brady with your head stuck in your shirt. But this is still a relatable story. Because we all have at least one undergarment that’s probably too ratty to be worn in front of Tom Brady. Unfortunately for Katie Nolan, she wore that item, in front of Tom Brady.