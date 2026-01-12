Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Of all the television personalities on GLP-1s like Ozempic, Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be one of them. You don’t play in the NFL into your mid-40s if you need help losing a few pounds.

But the Fox Sports commentator will now be the new “face” of GLP-1s, at least according to a headline by Bloomberg. On Monday morning, Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform X and now the CEO of eMed, a telehealth startup looking to corner the GLP-1 market, announced that Tom Brady will serve as the company’s new Chief Wellness Officer.

This is BIG! Tom Brady is @eMedHealth_ today’s new Chief Wellness Officer. Tom built his career on discipline, performance, and longevity. Exactly what this moment in GLP-1 care demands. As Tom says: No shortcuts! https://t.co/H9PTBzJT9M — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 12, 2026

“Tom built his career on discipline, performance, and longevity. Exactly what this moment in GLP-1 care demands. As Tom says: No shortcuts!” Yaccarino wrote in her post announcing the hire.

The irony wasn’t lost on everyone that Brady recently started doing Pizza Hut commercials.

Tom Brady’s Pizza Hut ad makes way more sense now that he’s selling GLP-1s. https://t.co/To1h7tiXS9 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 12, 2026

Regardless, the idea of a GLP-1 company wanting to enlist Brady as a spokesperson, errrm, Chief Wellness Officer, is objectively hilarious. Brady is seen as a pinnacle of athletic performance, someone other people should aspire to be more like if they’re looking to be healthier. He’s quite literally the perfect person to sell weight loss medication. But there’s also the reality that Brady himself has seemingly never had to use such drugs to maintain his physique.

In the arena of celebrity endorsements, this one falls right up there with Shaquille O’Neal convincing us all he can fit comfortably into a Buick.

Speaking of a prolific celebrity endorser like Shaq, Brady has accumulated quite the Rolodex of endorsement opportunities himself. He co-founded a (failed) NFT startup, became a “strategic advisor” for Delta Airlines, merged his nutrition and apparel brands with Nobull, bought a stake in a sports collectibles company, fronted a Saudi Arabian flag football tournament, and much more. Not to mention, regular commercial spots like the aforementioned Pizza Hut ad, or his Hertz advertisements.

We can now add GLP-1s to the list of products Tom Brady wants to sell you.