Tom Brady was known for dropping a few F-bombs during his playing days, but did he drop one on Sunday while in the Fox booth?

Midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Brady was praising the way that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moves around when it sounded to some like he’d had a slip of the tongue.

TB got a lil too excited and dropped an fbomb on Fox lol pic.twitter.com/WHc5hN87pL — Riley (@rlyshw) October 26, 2025

“Whenever I watch him play, it’s like the D-line’s almost there to get him, and then, nope, he just squirts away and they can’t [???] -err just like that,” Brady said.

To some, it sure sounded like the seven-time Super Bowl champion was about to say “they can’t f***ing catch him” or something like that and stopped himself.

Honestly, we’re not entirely convinced. Most of us in the Awful Announcing Slack room found the evidence unconvincing, while one person felt the context would have been odd for him to drop an F-bomb in that moment. It could be a case where it sounds like an F-bomb because that’s what we all expect to hear, but it wasn’t actually.

We’ll see if Brady confirms or dispels the news in a social media post or his newsletter. He’s often good at laughing at himself (though not always).