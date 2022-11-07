For the first time in nearly one month, Tom Brady stepped to the podium for his postgame press conference with a big smile on his face. But that didn’t stop the happy quarterback from dropping an f-bomb.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 16-13 Sunday evening, thanks to Brady leading his offense to a 60-yard game-winning touchdown drive in just 35 seconds.

After the game, Brady stepped up to the microphone and summed up the win with a simple line and a happy f-bomb. “That was awesome. That was f*cking awesome,” Brady said with a big grin, drawing a chuckle from the room of reporters.

Tom Brady after a big comeback win: “That was awesome. That was f****** awesome.” (? @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/8ZlPhc0JZH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

The victory was a historic feat, with Brady eclipsing 100,000 passing yards and surpassing Peyton Manning for the most-game winning drives in NFL history. The drive also saved Brady from having his first career game with at least 50 pass attempts and no touchdowns.

Just a few weeks ago, Fox cameras caught Brady berating his offensive line with a rash of f-bombs during their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the game, Brady discussed the expletive-laden tirade on his SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray.

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more f-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady told Gray. “So that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments, but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

Brady didn’t hesitate to let the world see and hear the expletive after their comeback win. Although Brady only aired one hot mic f-bomb to one touchdown against the Rams, it’s safe to say it wasn’t the only f-bomb dropped by the hot-tempered quarterback Sunday evening. More f-bombs than touchdowns doesn’t always have to be a bad thing.

[Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter]