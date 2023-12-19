Tom Brady doubled down Monday on his recent comments about mediocre play in the NFL, and he picked an unusual route to do that, defending suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee.

The Steelers defensive back has been public enemy No. 1 in the NFL the past couple of days after his brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The NFL announced Monday that it had suspended Kazee for the remainder of the 2023 season.

While Kazee has been widely criticized for what many fans believe was a “dirty” hit, Brady said quarterbacks need to be better.

. “QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their teammates to these types of hits,” Brady said in an Instagram post. “QBs need to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places …

“To put the blame on the defensive player all the time is just flat out wrong. … It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!”

Brady’s comments reiterate what he said in a recent appearance on The Stephan A. Smith Show. The legendary quarterback lamented the state of play in the NFL, saying, “I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL.”

The legendary quarterback had especially harsh words for QBs in that interview.

“Offensive players need to protect themselves all the time,” Brady said. “I didn’t throw the ball to certain players because I was afraid players were going to get knocked out.”

Brady will start his $10-year, $375 million contract as a color analyst with Fox Sports in 2024, and some have wondered how the three-time MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion will transition to the booth. If his recent comments are any indication, don’t expect him to show any favoritism to quarterbacks while calling games.

[Ari Meirov]