Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If you believe Tom Brady being a broadcaster and owner is a conflict of interest, he says that might be a you problem.

Brady survived his rookie season as a broadcaster for Fox and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and managed to see concerns about the seemingly obvious conflict of interest dwindle. But Brady reenergized those concerns last week when he was in the broadcast booth for Fox on Sunday, and the coaches’ box for the Raiders on Monday.

The Raiders have no issue with Tom holding both jobs. Fox similarly has no issue with the arrangement as long as it doesn’t impact his ability to call games on Sunday. The NFL downplayed any concerns about the potential conflict of interest by lessening restrictions on Brady this season, allowing him to take part in production meetings with coaches and players ahead of a broadcast. Additionally, the league recently claimed Brady isn’t violating any rules by wearing headsets for Fox and the Raiders. And now Brady has finally addressed conflict of interest concerns by blaming paranoia.

“I love football,” Brady wrote in his Wednesday morning newsletter. “At its core it is a game of principles. And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe.”

“When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person’s passions and profession intersect, and to believe you’re looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you’re blinded by distrust, it’s hard to see anything other than self-interest.”

If Brady was passionate about football and music, no one would have any issue seeing those two passions intersect with a halftime performance at the Super Bowl. But when the two passions intersecting represent a possible conflict of interest, the public is just in questioning whether it’s ethical to fulfill those passions simultaneously.

“People who are like that, particularly to a chronic, pathological degree, are telling on themselves,” Brady continued of his critics. “They’re showing you their worldview and how they operate. They’re admitting that they can only conceive of interests that are selfish; that they cannot imagine a person doing their job for reasons that are greater than themselves.”

“The solution to that problem, ironically, is the same for paranoia and distrust. It’s doing your job with integrity. It’s finding fulfillment in doing the best you can. It’s living up to the duty you have to yourself, to your employer, to your family, to the culture, to your fellow citizens.”

It’s entirely possible that Brady can meet and receive information from NFL teams for Fox without using it to give the Raiders an advantage. But blaming questions about whether it’s a conflict of interest on paranoia is just a refusal to take accountability for your own actions.

The NFL pretended to be willfully ignorant of sports betting for decades. Embracing gambling didn’t mean the NFL was going to start fixing games, but it was going to give more people reason to believe the league was fixing games. Similarly, Brady working for Fox and owning a stake in the Raiders doesn’t mean he’s going to do anything unethical, but without transparency, there will be speculation.

Conflict of interest concerns could be tempered with transparency. What is Brady doing for the Raiders? We saw Brady in the coaches’ box, but don’t really know what his role was. ESPN reports he meets with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly several times each week to discuss game plans. The Raiders say it’s not true. Ex-Raiders coach Antonio Pierce claims Brady fed him information last season. Brady says he’s not wrongfully sharing any information.

But instead of transparency, Brady is blaming the paranoia, distrust and selfishness of everyone who questions whether he should be permitted to hold both jobs. That isn’t going to ease any concerns or answer any questions, meaning this story continues to be a ticking time bomb.