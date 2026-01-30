Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maybe all of the concerns about Tom Brady and the conflict of interest about serving simultaneously as both a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a broadcaster with Fox Sports were overblown after all.

Ever since Brady was approved by fellow NFL owners, the questions have swirled about whether or not the GOAT could use his broadcasting job to gain a competitive advantage in gathering inside information for the Raiders. The rules and restrictions have come and gone, and given that the Raiders ended up with the worst record in the league in the 2025 season, whatever he could have passed on didn’t seem worth its weight in gold for the team.

Thus far, other NFL owners and broadcasters have seemed largely fine with Tom Brady doing his thing. And apparently so are a wide margin of NFL players.

According to a survey of 76 NFL players at The Athletic, 84.2% of respondents are totally fine with Tom Brady being the lead NFL on Fox analyst while also serving as minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. And that’s even with the obvious knowledge that Brady is no ordinary minority owner, but is rather extremely active in building the franchise.

Many players were not concerned about potential conflicts of interest, with several saying they would only need to be wary of what they shared in production meetings with him. But given how guarded players and coaches are in general, it’s not like they would have to say or do anything too far out of the ordinary.

Others cited the Raiders’ recent putrid performances as proof that it is not a major issue. “If he’s getting information and sharing it with the Raiders, so what? They sucked anyway,” one player responded.

It seems like we’ve reached the logical conclusion of Tom Brady’s conflict of interest story. If owners, coaches, and players aren’t bothered, then there shouldn’t be any more concern about it elsewhere. Of course, that’s all subject to change if the Raiders suddenly start winning games again.