Tom Brady will make his NFL broadcast debut soon.

But Brady did not make that debut Sunday afternoon, despite a number of social media posts claiming he would call the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams preseason game.

The NFL’s X account set the whole confusing situation into motion. The account posted a video showing Brady walking along the sideline at SoFi Stadium, noting he was getting ready for his broadcast debut.

Skeptical fans quickly noted some obvious issues with the post. First, no one had heard anything about Brady debuting during this game. Also, NFL Network — who also shared the tweet — is broadcasting the game nationally; Brady will be Fox Sports’ No. 1 NFL analyst. The NFL Network broadcast is a simulcast of the local Rams broadcast, featuring Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes, and Andrew Whitworth on the call.

The NFL account quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it was shared on X by numerous accounts (including Awful Announcing). Some accounts deleted the video, while it remained live on others, including Mundo NFL, the NFL’s Spanish language account.

How could such a mistake happen? It’s true Brady was in the stadium for broadcasting purposes, but it was a practice run for the Fox Sports No. 1 NFL broadcast team.

Eventually, fans who tuned into the broadcast figured out Brady was not working the game.

