Credit: NFL on Fox

Fans and media pundits alike have not been shy about their feelings on Tom Brady’s work as a Fox broadcaster so far.

On Sunday, he did share a moment with viewers that somewhat alleviated one of their biggest complaints about his on-air presence thus far: His lack of excitement.

As a player, Brady showed his passion and energy often during his 23-year NFL career. But as a broadcaster, some have argued that he has been pretty vanilla.

On the call of Sunday’s Week 10 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Brady showed a bit of enthusiasm in the booth after Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed an eight-yard pass with the game on the line while Nick Bosa was draped all over him.

Both Brady and Burkhardt couldn’t believe what they saw as Mayfield was able to complete the pass on fourth down and keep the game alive, audibly gasping after Rachaad White came down with the pass.

When they broke down the replay of the completion, both Burkhardt and Brady made it known just how impressed they were with Mayfield somehow completing the pass while Bosa had total control of his left arm.

“That’s one of the best plays I’ve seen all year,” said Burkhardt.

“That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a quarterback make,” replied Brady.

The 49ers would go on to win the game 23-20 after kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired. But hearing Brady show a glimpse of his personality on this call shows that he is well aware of the criticisms some have about his broadcasting ability, which he has publicly stated is still a work in progress.

