With Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future remaining at a standstill, it was only a matter of time before Tom Brady comeback rumors were revisited, and Brady did little to silence them.

Thursday morning, Brady was the keynote speaker for the eMerge Americas Tech Conference. As his session came to a close, Brady was asked about coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins.

While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/LxTHjcevrm — Brendan Kaminsky (@BKaminsky) April 20, 2023



“By chance, is there any chance that you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?” session moderator Felice Gorordo asked Brady.

If there was zero chance of Brady making a comeback with the Dolphins, a simple answer of “no” would have sufficed. But Brady didn’t say no. Instead, he offered a roundabout, non-committal answer that gives total credence to anyone who wants to say, “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” in response to a potential Brady comeback.

“Oh man,” Brady said with a big smile to the tune of applause. “I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like. I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami, so…”

And this is exactly why there are so many questions surrounding Brady’s future with Fox. Despite $375 million awaiting for Brady to serve as the lead NFL analyst on Fox, and despite Brady claiming his broadcast career will officially kick off in the fall of 2024, there is serious skepticism over whether he’ll ever call a game from the booth.

Former Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has furthered that skepticism, as did Brady’s possible future Fox colleague Colin Cowherd. And most recently, CBS NFL analyst Phil Simms shared his own uncertainty over seeing the seven-time Super Bowl champion embark on a future in the broadcast booth for Fox.

For someone who was so decisive and obstinate for two decades on the football field, Brady seemingly continues to waver and waffle over his future off it. Which is fine, but it won’t do much for Fox’s confidence in seeing Brady replace Greg Olsen in their lead booth and it similarly won’t silence rumors about a second NFL comeback.

