The Chicago Bears had a prime chance to end their 10-game losing streak to the Green Bay Packers when they lined up for a game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

They might have made that field goal had Fox announcer Tom Brady not jinxed them.

The Packers left the Bears 20-19 at Soldier Field when Cairo Santos was set to kick a 46-yard field goal in what would likely be the final play of the game. If he made it, the Bears would snap their brutal rivalry losing streak and find themselves at .500 and back in the mix for a potential playoff spot.

Brady, who was on the call with Kevin Burkhardt, spent the moments leading up to the kick heaping praise on Chicago for the “three great plays” that led up to this moment. Then he turned his attention to Santos, where he laid on the jinx on thick.

“Now you put it on Santos, who is a great kicker. Only missed two this year,” said Brady.” And you need a smooth operation. You saw what happened in the Kansas City-Denver game. Can’t take anything for granted.”

We wouldn’t be writing this article if something hadn’t gone wrong. And sure enough, the Packers got a finger on the ball, which fell short of the uprights, allowing Green Bay to hold on for the victory.

PACKERS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN.#GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/gq8zbz965C — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2024

In a way, it was a double jinx by Brady. Not only did he talk up Santos and mention how few misses he’s had on the season, but he also namechecked last week’s epic field goal block by the Kansas City Chiefs, all but ensuring that the Football Gods would intervene once more.

Tom Brady’s 1st announcers jinx ? Bears lose on the block FG 🤣 — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) November 17, 2024

