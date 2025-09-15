Before calling Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady teased an announcement for Monday.
In addition to his role as Fox’s No. 1 NFL analyst, Brady is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of Week 2’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. During the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, Brady revealed that he’ll be at the game and making an announcement.
“Before we let you go,” Curt Menefee said. “You’re leaving here to go over to Arrowhead. And then tomorrow, I understand you’re flying to Vegas for something big?”
“Well, yeah,” Brady said. “Obviously, I wanna check out that game — the Raiders-Chargers tomorrow night. But I also got a great announcement I’m gonna make. Something I’ve been working on for a very long time, I’m excited to announce to the world.”
“Oh, that’s a tease? I thought you were gonna do it now,” Michael Strahan replied.
“Nope, not now,” Brady said. “Gonna save that for tomorrow.”
At that point, Brady’s network teammate on Fox and longtime NFL teammate Rob Gronkowski added another layer of intrigue.
“Another tease,” Gronkowski said. “I’ll be a part of it.”
