Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys 44-30 on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial penalty didn’t help things for Dallas in the game’s final minutes.

Dalla had third-and-three at the Detroit 11-yard line, trailing 37-27 with 3:50 remaining. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pass intended for tight end Jake Ferguson near the end zone, and a flag was thrown by the officiating crew as the pass fell incomplete.

“More than likely, that’s going to be on the linebacker, (Alex) Anzalone, who was matched up there in man-to-man coverage against Ferguson,” Prime Video color commentator Kirk Herbstreit said.

“He grabbed that waist with that right hand,” Herbstreit continued.

However, referee Shawn Hochuli revealed that the penalty was for offensive pass interference against Ferguson and the Cowboys.

Herbstreit, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, and rules analyst Terry McAulay were shocked by the call.

Terry McAulay: “I don’t see offensive pass interference at all.” Kirk Herbstreit: “Wow! Oh my gosh! Considering where we are at this point in the game…” 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/VHrPx6tdz7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

“Wow!” Herbstreit said. “Wow! Terry, what did you see there?”

“Kirk, I just see him kind of swimming through,” McAulay responded. “I don’t see offensive pass interference. He swims through right there, which is perfectly legal, and then gets grabbed. I don’t see offensive pass interference at all.”

“Neither does [Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer],” Michaels said.

“Wow!” Herbstreit continued. “Oh my gosh! Considering where we are at this point in the game.”

This comes after McAulay voiced his disagreement on NBC over a call in the Broncos-Commanders Sunday Night Football game.

Detroit declined the penalty to set up fourth-and-three, and Dallas kicked a field goal to make it a seven-point game. Had the call gone against the Lions, the Cowboys would’ve had first-and-goal.

The Lions came away with a win to reach 8-5 and boost their playoff odds, while the Cowboys’ playoff chances are now on life support after falling to 6-6-1.