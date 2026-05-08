Credit: The Rich Eisen Show

One of the most egregious rumors that has circulated online in the weeks since news first broke of an improper relationship between Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel has been shut down.

The feeding frenzy around both Vrabel and Russini, who has since resigned from The Athletic, revealed that Russini’s firstborn son is named Michael. Of course, that being Vrabel’s first name, sleuths online assumed the worst.

Social media users also reshared a (since-deleted) post on X from shortly after the birth of Russini’s first child in which the NFL reporter asked her followers to name some of the best “Michaels” in the history of football.

Given the fact that subsequent photo dumps from tabloid outlets have shown Russini and Vrabel spending time together before and during her first pregnancy, a salacious theory formed that Russini had named the child after Vrabel — or worse, that it was his son all along.

A story from TMZ put all of this speculation to bed on Thursday. The outlet, citing “sources close to the situation,” reported that the family’s oldest son is in fact named after Russini’s older brother. Beyond that, TMZ added that the child’s middle name is also a family name, as is that of Russini’s younger son.

The story also dispelled a far smaller rumor that Russini’s husband, an executive in the restaurant industry, had asked for a paternity test. TMZ’s source reportedly called that rumor “bogus.”

Coming off the heels of Page Six‘s about-face on a story detailing Russini’s alleged heroism during a car crash in her neighborhood last month, the TMZ update on the naming coincidence is worthy of further scrutiny. The news that Russini had supposedly helped an elderly man evacuate his vehicle, even if true, raised eyebrows, given that it came so soon after the Vrabel scandal broke. Later, Page Six published a follow-up, citing the police report from the crash, showing that the initial details of Russini’s role that day had indeed been exaggerated.

The correction suggests that the first story, which painted Russini in a great light as her career was crashing down around her, was leaked from someone who wanted to throw Russini a bone — if not Russini herself.

Did something similar happen with this TMZ story?

So many ugly and invasive rumors have come out online in the aftermath of the first revelations about Russini and Vrabel that it has been hard to keep track of them all. Yet TMZ has published a rebuttal of one very particular — and especially damning — piece of the story.

Anyone in Russini’s position, or in her inner circle, would likely be doing damage control as well. Unfortunately, shy of going directly to the public with a full story, leaking to the media is one of the most effective ways to get a message out. And considering that the tabloids are the only ones still providing the minor updates at this point, they are the outlets that Russini, Vrabel, or anyone else involved would have to go to.