Earlier this week, Will Boling recalled a scene he witnessed during the Tennessee Titans’ flight home from their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Doing so, however, seems to have come at a cost, with longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky reporting that the radio sideline reporter has since been removed from the team’s charter flights moving forward.

Will Boling, sideline reporter for road games for #Titans Radio, shared a story from the team’s plane ride home from Cleveland on his radio show early this week. He’s been removed from the team’s charter flight. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 10, 2025

Boling addressed the situation during Thursday’s episode of his daily radio show for 104-5 The Zone, Ramon and Will. And while he didn’t confirm that he has been removed from the charter, he did apologize for relaying the story that he now understands should have been considered off the record.

“On Monday, I told a story about a comment I heard on the Titans’ team charter. And I want to apologize for sharing something that should have remained private and totally off the record,” Boling said. “I totally understand the team plane and bus are sacred places for players, for coaches, for members of the organization. I take full accountability. I broke their trust with that team by sharing details that were not mine to share. Moving forward, I will work to regain that trust. I sincerely apologize.”

Awful Announcing has contacted the Titans regarding this story, but has yet to receive a response. Reached by AA, Boling referred to his on-air statement.

The original story in question involved Titans defensive end Arden Key getting on the plane’s intercom system and telling his teammates to disregard comments that rookie quarterback Cam Ward had made and to enjoy the win. Key’s comment appeared to be in reference to Ward’s postgame press conference, in which the reigning No. 1 overall pick seemingly downplayed Tennessee’s victory, pointing to the flaws that still exist on the 2-11 team.

It’s not surprising that the Titans would take issue with Boling relaying Key’s comments from a situation that clearly wasn’t intended to be for public consumption. Especially when considering the investment that the franchise has made in Ward and that Boling was effectively serving as a team employee while on the flight.