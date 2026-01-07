Credit: Titans

Billy Joel has seen the lights go out on Broadway, and Mike Borgonzi has, too, apparently.

The lights went out as Borgonzi answered his first question during Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference. They turned the power down and drove them underground, but he went right on with the show.

“No one would tell you that your players didn’t play hard,” Borgonzi said before the room went dark.

“You pulled the plug? You were tired of that answer?” Borgonzi quipped.

The lights went off on #Titans GM Mike Borgonzi during his end-of-season press conference today. “You were tired of that answer? C’mon man!” 😂 (🎥 @Titans) pic.twitter.com/t4fLEPTNMG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2026

The moment provided brief levity during what was otherwise a serious press conference about Tennessee’s coaching search. Borgonzi, in his first year as Titans GM, is leading the franchise’s hunt for a new head coach after the team finished 3-14 and fired Brian Callahan midseason.

Borgonzi spent the rest of Tuesday’s press conference discussing Tennessee’s coaching search. He wouldn’t name candidates or set a timeline, but he made clear what he’s looking for

“We need a leader that’s going to show up every day to work and really just instill that belief, instill the attention to detail, accountability that we need here,” Borgonzi said.

The Titans have reportedly scheduled interviews with several candidates, including Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Borgonzi has a long relationship with Nagy from their time together in Kansas City, but insisted he’ll remove any bias from the process.

Tennessee enters the offseason with the fourth overall pick, the most salary cap space in the NFL, and a new stadium opening in 2027. Borgonzi called it an attractive job despite the 3-14 record.

“We have a young nucleus you can build on,” Borgonzi said. “And Jeff Simmons — who wouldn’t want to coach Jeff Simmons on defense?”

The lights came back on eventually. The Titans’ season, mercifully, did not.