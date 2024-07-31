Dec 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Tennesee Titans star defensive end Jeffery Simmons got into a heated interaction with Tennesee radio host Buck Reising, shouting several profanities at the 104.5 The Zone host after Reising wrote a post on social media that Simmons didn’t appreciate.

The interaction was seemingly sprung by Reising posting about Simmons’ day of practice on Tuesday, which included two separate on-field altercations.

“Simmons just swung at (JC) Latham after some pushing and shoving,” wrote Reising. Refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in.”

Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 30, 2024

After the day of practice was done, Simmons approached Reising’s radio tent and began to call him a “p****” and repeated his wish that Reising would “Stop talking on social media” and instead talk to him in person.

After Wednesday’s practice, Simmons spoke with Jim Wyatt of Titans.com to discuss the war of words with Reising, apologizing to him and saying that his behavior was “unacceptable” and that it won’t happen again.

“You all know what happened yesterday,” said Simmons. “A lot of y’all have been here since I’ve been here. So you know me. That’s not who I am. That’s not what I want to be seen as. I talked to Buck, we have an understanding of where we’re coming from. He has a job, I have a job. At the end of the day, I take full accountability for my actions on the field.

“That will never happen again with me. I always talk about that switch, when to turn it on and when to turn it off. I still kinda had it on coming off the field. But like I said, that’s not me, that’ll never happen again. And to all of you guys, I apologize. Not because it hit social media, but because of who I am. That’s not my character.”

.@Titans DL @GrindSimmons94 apologized to @BuckReising for Tuesday’s verbal tirade and vowed to do better with interactions with media. Said his behavior was unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VIQcHjAcc7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 31, 2024

Earlier this month, Simmons took to X to post about media members around the team, who he claimed “hated the team so much.”

I just be seeing a lot of tweets and hit that bookmark! How do some of you guys cover us (Titans) but hate us so much 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) July 11, 2024

It will be interesting to see if this is indeed the last time that Simmons lashes out at media members around the Titans. Particularly because it seems like this incident was one that was slowly building up.

