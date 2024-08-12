Photo credit: Tennessee Titans radio

The Tennessee Titans might not be expected to win much this season, but their radio broadcast seems primed to keep fans entertained.

Longtime Titans play-by-play voice Mike Keith was on the call for their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend alongside analyst Dave McGinnis, also knowns as Coach Mac. And thankfully, the broadcast added a camera in the booth, giving fans a chance to watch Keith’s reaction to Mac saying things like, “tear up Jack and skin Jenny on them.”

Best decision I’ve made was to add a Coach Mac cam in the SeatGeek broadcast booth. 👩🏻‍🍳😘 #titanup pic.twitter.com/ik0HpMitwB — Ashley Farrell (@ashleynfarrell) August 12, 2024



“What?” Keith quickly asked before attempting to get back into his play-by-play. “Zentner’s end over end punt is going to land at the six and go into and through…what did you just say?”

“I said you want to tear up jack and skin jenny,” Mac chuckled and reiterated without hesitation. “Ever see a mule team?”

Still baffled by the phrase, Keith said, “No. I mean, I’ve seen a mule team, but I mean, what is…is that what they’re always called? Jack and Jenny?”

“Mule team. Jack and Jenny,” Mac continued before he sort of explained the reference. “So if you’re working real hard, you’ve tore ‘em up. That’s what we want them to do to this team. I’m gonna give you a glossary of these things, Mike, so you can be ready.”

Apparently, a jack is a male mule and a jenny is a female mule. ‘Tore up jack’ is a phrase that means to cause a ruckus and destruction. Still unsure by Mac’s description, Keith embodied what most of the listeners were probably feeling, with a hilarious look of befuddlement before continuing to share his confusion.

“I mean, what does that even mean?” Keith asked before noting, “It doesn’t sound good, you know that, right?”

It’s not uncommon for NFL analysts to say something on a broadcast only to realize they should put it in simpler terms for the audience. Usually, that’s something to do with a formation or more complex scheme they’re seeing on the field. But for the Titans and Coach Mac, it was about tearing up Jack and skinning Jenny.

[Ashley Farrell]