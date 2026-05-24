Credit: Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are giving their radio sideline a familiar face for Nissan Stadium’s final season.

Several of them, actually.

The Titans announced Thursday that their sideline coverage throughout 2026 will feature a rotating cast of franchise alumni, with receiver Kevin Dyson, tackle Brad Hopkins, receiver and returner Marc Mariani, and center Ben Jones confirmed so far. The group will appear both at home and on the road as the franchise marks its final season at the current Nissan Stadium before moving into a new facility in 2027.

Will Boling, who handled away game sideline duties in 2025, moves into the gameday host role for pregame, halftime, and postgame. Longtime Titans Radio contributor Amie Wells, who was the home game sideline reporter last season, announced her departure from the organization this week after 13 years.

The alumni sideline rotation comes on the heels of a radio hire that drew significant criticism. Last week, it was reported that the Titans were naming Ramon Foster their new color analyst, replacing Dave McGinnis, who passed away in April after nine seasons in the role. Foster spent 11 seasons as an offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers and grew up in Ripley, Tennessee, attending college at UT, but has no playing connection to the Titans.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Titans Radio as the next color analyst and to continue the high standard set by Coach Mac,” Foster said in the team’s announcement. “The opportunity to represent one of the 32 NFL teams as a player is a privilege in itself, and to now have the chance to be a voice for the community and the fans who love the Tennessee Titans is something I do not take lightly.”

Paul Kuharsky reported that the Titans hadn’t conducted serious interviews with their own alumni for the position, including Hopkins, Keith Bulluck, Jason McCourty, and Taylor Lewan.

“You’ve been in Tennessee in Nissan Stadium for 27 years, and you’re giving the Titans a Steeler,” Kuharsky said.

Putting actual Titans on the sideline for the farewell season, then, feels like at least a partial acknowledgment of that criticism. Dyson leads things off in Week 1 against the Jets on Sept. 13, but all four will rotate alongside play-by-play voice Taylor Zarzour throughout the season.