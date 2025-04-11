Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL continues to eventize its entire calendar, the league’s schedule release has become a day that fans look forward to every offseason.

The NFL’s broadcast partners also actively participate in the release. Morning shows on CBS, NBC, and Fox tease their biggest games of the year in the lead-up to the full release. NFL Network airs special programming to break down the schedule. And websites like ours examine the marquee packages with a fine-tooth comb, declaring winners and losers before a single snap is even taken.

There will be plenty to look for in this year’s schedule release. Seven international games are slated next season, including the NFL’s first-ever trips to Ireland and Spain. The league’s second trip to Brazil is scheduled for Week 1, but the game hasn’t yet been assigned to a network. Christmas Day will now feature a tripleheader of games, two on Netflix and one on Amazon, with TBD matchups (though one team wants to be the Christmas version of the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving).

Needless to say, there will be a lot to look for when the NFL releases its schedule next month. Now, a league executive has provided some clarity as to when we can expect to see that schedule.

Mike North, the NFL’s VP of broadcast planning and scheduling, disclosed on the It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast that the league plans to release the full schedule “somewhere in the May 13, 14, or 15 range.”

However, a few dominoes need to fall into place before the league gets too far along on scheduling. Number one, of course, is the NFL Draft. It’s challenging to know which teams might be of more national interest before the draft, especially considering a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders could completely change a team’s makeup from a curiosity standpoint. Then there are still marquee free agents, like Aaron Rodgers, who have yet to decide on a team.

Making the NFL schedule is, in many ways, more art than science. Sure, the schedule makers need to fulfill contractual obligations, but they also have to predict what teams will be of most interest to a national audience months before the season even kicks off.

Those decisions will give the NFL world much to talk about come mid-May, and we’ll inevitably complain about whatever bogus matchup we’re stuck with on Thursday Night Football come mid-October anyway.