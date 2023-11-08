Tim Hasselbeck has seen many top NFL prospects in his 15 years as a college football analyst.

The former NFL quarterback said none compare to North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake Maye.

The ESPN and ACC Network analyst appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Tuesday, and Patrick asked him about the New York Giants’ struggles, which may only get worse given the season-ending injury to QB Daniel Jones.

Hasselbeck called Jones’ surprising success last season a bit of “fool’s gold,” praised his toughness, then said it’s time for the Giants to find a new QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“A lot of people talk about Caleb Williams. Drake Maye, is to me, about as perfect of a prospect that I have ever seen in 15 years at ESPN,” Hasselbeck said.

“There are good quarterbacks coming out in this draft. … I think if you’re in the market for one of these guys that I believe is going to be really, really good, I think you’ve got to get involved in the game. Drake Maye for me would be at the top of the list.”

Patrick pressed the issue, noting that Maye and USC’s Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, are usually regarded as equal talents. Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. has also put his name in the mix among top QB prospects in the upcoming draft.

“All three of them are ridiculously talented,” Hasselbeck said. “I think when people sit down and talk to Drake Maye, I think that it’s going to look like there’s nothing wrong with him. He’s going to be a better pro than college player, his size, his athleticism, the way he moves. … to me, he’s already in a class, physically talented, also size, ability, the way he sees things, to [Justin] Herbert, [Patrick] Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Those are three Pro Bowl stars who are among the top five or so quarterbacks in the game right now.

“He’s going to be like that,” Hasselbeck said. “And he’s just a young kid still, that I think is going to get better in the pros, where you can control the game because of how smart he is.”

Hasselbeck said if he were a GM, he’s pick Maye No. 1 in the draft.

[Dan Patrick Show; Photo Credit: Dan Patrick Show}