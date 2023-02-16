As Aaron Rodgers continues his battles with the media, WFAN host and former NFL running back Tiki Barber is taking it as a sign that he wouldn’t be able to handle New York.

During his most recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers put Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter on blast as he continued his one-sided war against “fake news.” Rodgers claimed Rapoport and Schefter are good at their jobs, but if they’re reporting any news about him, it’s wrong.

After reading about Rodgers’ latest appearance with McAfee, Barber concluded that the current Green Bay Packers quarterback wouldn’t be a fit for New York, as rumors about a possible trade to the Jets continue.

If Aaron Rodgers is already “taking shots” at the media, @TikiBarber says he isn’t cut out for New York: pic.twitter.com/v7ca9LBuOl — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 15, 2023



“As I’m reading the full quotes from his Pat McAfee weekly appearance, talking about Schefter, talking about Rapoport,” Barber told his WFAN co-host Brandon Tierney. “It just made me start to realize that if he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers — whatever — want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York and I don’t know if it’s the right fit for him. I don’t know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don’t matter.

“If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want people talking about him, talking about his offseason, talking about his personal life, talking about all these things that are going on with him, he needs to stop talking!”

But Rodgers doesn’t stop talking, which is why he’s a great fit for New York. At this point in his career, Rodgers and the New York media seems like it has the potential to be a short and sweet marriage. Maybe 15 years of Rodgers in New York would have been too much, but for one or two seasons, they could be great together.

After decades of inept quarterback play, the New York media is probably champing at the bit to see Rodgers with the Jets. And not only would they be getting a great quarterback on the field, they’d be getting a great quote off of it.

“When you go and you’re doing something that feels odd to normal society, which is going to sit in a cabin in the woods for four days in complete isolation, we’re gonna talk about it! We have to! It’s our job to!” Barber continued. “For him to get offended by that, he’s not going to handle the intensity of the New York mediascape, traditional media, social and everything else, if he’s here. I don’t know if I want him here. Because it’s going to turn to a quick pain in the ass if Aaron Rodgers’ skin is that shallow that he’s taking shots at Ian Rapoport!”

Rodgers loves to portray the image that it’s him vs the media in this epic battle as he attempts to slay “fake news” narratives. But to keep that image, Rodgers needs the media, and New York is more than willing to help.

New York media can handle being criticized. What they can’t handle is silence, and Rodgers isn’t silent. He continues to serves up quotes that journalists clamor to write about, and he offers headlines that outlets wouldn’t have dreamed of just a few years ago. But as long as Rodgers continues to talk, the New York media will welcome him with open arms.

[WFAN]