Incredibly, the NFL has tabbed a performer for the Super Bowl LV halftime show popular in the last ten years. On Thursday, the league announced that The Weeknd would headline the show.

Maybe my characterization of halftime shows is based on the NFL’s strategy during the 2000s, when we saw Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen. Last year’s halftime show was headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, preceded by Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga in prior years.

I’m optimistic about the potential of the halftime show this year, though it sure is going to be weird if Raymond James Stadium isn’t at full capacity (and if there aren’t mobs of fans on the field, as has become custom during recent halftime shows). The Weeknd can put on a great show if the NFL lets him, and given what we’ve seen from shows in recent years, I think this could be a good one.