Screengrab via ESPN

The NFL MVP race appears to be coming down to two players – New England Patriots sensation Drake Maye and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford. We all know who ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is rooting for, and that fact drew some good natured ribbing from Pat McAfee on Monday.

Orlovsky and Stafford were teammates for multiple years with the Detroit Lions. Even during their playing days, Orlovsky sung the praises of Stafford as his backup. And that has continued into his television years.

Although Orlovsky has been one of the best in the business at breaking down X’s and O’s as an analyst, viewers must know that he is always going to go to bat for his guy and the Los Angeles Rams. Dave Portnoy will get a Brutus Buckeye tattoo before Dan Orlovsky criticizes Matthew Stafford on television.

So when it comes to asking Orlovsky who he favors in the NFL MVP race, it’s a foregone conclusion who he’s going to say. And when the ESPN analyst with his buddy Pat McAfee on Monday, the entire crew of The Pat McAfee Show made sure to address the elephant in the room and poke fun at their close relationship and Orlovsky’s not-so-unbiased opinion.

After Orlovsky made the case that Stafford played tougher defenses and a tougher schedule, McAfee and company joked that the former Lions backup was carrying water for his teammate. But as the back-and-forth ensued, the ESPN star revealed that he may not have the closest relationship with Drake Maye either.

“What does Stafford winning the MVP do for my life,” Orlovsky asked. “If he doesn’t win MVP am I going to be friends with him the day after the vote comes out?”

After some more teasing from Pat McAfee, Dan Orlovsky admitted that he had only texted with Matthew Stafford twice in the last eight months. But when he was asked how many times he had texted with Drake Maye, we may have learned more than we bargained for.

“I don’t have Drake’s number,” Orlovsky said. “There’s a story behind that, but you go ahead.”

Orlovsky admitted that he was wrong about Maye being better off sitting this year to develop as a starter, but when asked again about the phone number, he said he was going to keep that to himself.

Now we’re left to wonder if it was his thoughts on Maye benefitting from time on the sidelines or something else that may be at play with whatever relationship is or isn’t happening between the two. Does Dan Orlovsky have the phone numbers of other starting quarterbacks? Is there an entire pipeline of analyst-to-QB communication that we don’t know about? What other unexplored worlds are out there in today’s NFL? We can’t just go back to normal life now that the curtain has been pulled back this tiny bit!

We know Drake Maye can’t be as close to Dan Orlovsky as Matthew Stafford is, but it would be a real shock if there was a Stephen A. Smith situation going on behind the scenes. So naturally, enquiring minds want to know what the rest of the story really is.