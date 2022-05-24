If there’s one thing the world needs, it’s yet another sports streaming service. NFL+, welcome to the party.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the service’s creation has been approved by the league, with a launch expected in July.

Back in March, the creation of NFL+ was rumored. Many of the details remain the same today, including the potential price point ($5/month, which could change) and the included content (live games are the main selling point, but only the games you can watch locally). Other content, including radio broadcasts and podcasts, could also possibly be included.

In reality, NFL+ is a replacement for the NFL’s now-expired deals with Yahoo and Verizon that allowed users to stream games on various devices, though the games that could be streamed were also only those available in a user’s local market. Only now, it’ll cost you five bones a month, and maybe you’ll get some extra stuff included as well.

I feel like there would be a lot more utility for this service if something like NFL Game Pass was also folded into it. You’re getting a lot more content that way, and it’s not content that’s mostly free from a variety of sources. At least give subscribers access to some of that sweet archival NFL Films content.

[Sports Business Journal]