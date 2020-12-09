Here’s a sentence I never thought I would type: the NFL wants nothing to do with the Dallas Cowboys in primetime in a week and a half, and would prefer the Cleveland Browns.

Per the league, the Browns-Giants game in Week 15 will now take place in primetime on Sunday Night Football. That’s right: the NFL actually moved a game between the 49ers and Cowboys, a marquee matchup for anyone that grew up in the ’90s, out of primetime for the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers-Cowboys game will now air at 1 PM ET on CBS. The league has also shifted Week 15’s Jets-Rams game to the 4 PM ET window on Fox.

This will actually be Cleveland’s second straight primetime game. In Week 14, the Browns will host the Ravens on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

For as surprising as this schedule shift might appear to someone not following the league too closely this season, it makes plenty of sense. While both are strong draws for the casual fan, the Cowboys and 49ers are on the periphery (to put it mildly) of the 2020 playoff picture. At 3-9, Dallas has the worst record in the NFC, but is still “only” two games back of the Giants (and Washington) for the NFC East lead. San Francisco is one of four NFC teams at 5-7, a game back of the 6-6 Vikings for the NFC’s final playoff spot and three games back of the Rams (and Seahawks) in the NFC West. The two teams are also struggling as of late: the 49ers have lost four of five and the Cowboys have lost six of seven.

Meanwhile, the Browns and Giants are actually playing well. New York has won four in a row, and their season sweep of Washington has put them in the NFC East lead. Cleveland has also won four in a row, and at 9-3, they’re currently sitting at the top of the playoff heap among all non-division leaders in the AFC.

Will we see another flex in Week 16? I don’t think so – Titans-Packers is currently scheduled, and games like Colts-Steelers, Giants-Ravens, or Rams-Seahawks would be lateral moves at best. Week 17 comes with a guaranteed flex into primetime for the most relevant game on the schedule, and there are several interesting matchups that could be possibilities: Dolphins-Bills, Steelers-Browns, and Cardinals-Rams look like the three most enticing games three weeks out from now.

[NFL]