Photo Credit: Fox

Maybe Matt Eberflus wasn’t the only problem with the Chicago Bears.

After firing a head coach during the season for the first time in franchise history, Bears fans may have been hoping that their team would experience a new coach bounce that we often see with professional sports teams. That did not happen on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, it was quite the opposite.

The Bears didn’t lose in incredible last-second circumstances. They were destroyed by the 49ers 38-14 in a game that was not that close. In fact, the Bears gained four, yes FOUR yards in the first half. They produced one of the most depressing graphics in the 100+ year history of the NFL.

If you got up from your couch to change the channel you had more yards than the Bears did in the first half pic.twitter.com/9xJRVsD32t — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 8, 2024

This was almost as bad as when Cade McNown couldn’t even get the Bears offense past midfield against the 49ers back in 2000.

So you would forgive Fox announcers Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for being a little disoriented having to watch the performance on Sunday. When the Bears actually started driving the ball down the field on the first possession of the third quarter, D’Andre Swift picked up a first down near the goal line. For some reason, Kenny Albert called it a “Rams” first down.

Then Jonathan Vilma stepped in and said Swift was playing much better for the “Browns.”

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma after Bears RB D’Andre Swift gets a carry vs the 49ers. “D’Andre Swift picks up a Rams first down.” – Albert “You see Swift, in the second half, he is much better for the Browns…” – Vilma (who did correct himself)pic.twitter.com/10MY8SbIO2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2024

Of course, neither the Rams nor Browns were playing in the game they were calling on Sunday. Swift played for the Lions and Eagles before the Bears, so that can’t really explain it. Maybe Albert and Vilma just had other teams on their mind while daydreaming about calling a better game on Sunday… even if that included the Cleveland Browns. And honestly, who could blame them.