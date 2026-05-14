Syndication: Detroit Free Press

For decades, NFL Thanksgiving meant two things: the Lions hosted somebody in the early afternoon, the Cowboys hosted somebody around dusk, and if you were still upright by the time the night game kicked off, that was a bonus. It was reliable in the way that family recipes are reliable — not because anyone sat down and engineered it to be great — but because it had been done the same way so many times that the formula eventually became something resembling tradition.

That version of Thanksgiving football no longer exists, at least not in the way the league sees it.

That’s because the 2026 Thanksgiving schedule — leaked Thursday morning as part of the full slate — is the fullest expression yet of the NFL’s philosophy that no holiday window should go unmonetized. Five games across three days, touching nearly every major media partner the league has cultivated over the past half-decade. Netflix gets Wednesday night. CBS, Fox, and NBC split the Thursday tripleheader, while Amazon holds Black Friday.

say goodbye to your family before Thanksgiving the most deadly serious Thanksgiving slate I’ve ever seen this is ridiculous 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lR1aZ5nhDr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 14, 2026

Whether you find the expansion of the holiday admirable or exhausting probably depends on how much football you were already planning to watch, but the matchups this year make the question harder to answer than usual.

Start with the genuinely unprecedented. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Green Bay Packers will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams in the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game — the first NFL game played on a Wednesday in November since the Super Bowl era began — and the first Wednesday game in Packers franchise history since Sept. 28, 1938, when they faced the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo.

Netflix, which has been steadily accumulating NFL inventory since its Christmas Day debut in 2024, locked up this new window through 2029 and will broadcast the game at 8 p.m. ET. The league didn’t have to give Netflix a marquee game for this slot — it could have offered something perfectly watchable and called it a test run — but by putting two legitimate playoff contenders in the window, it’s signaling that Thanksgiving Eve is meant to be a permanent part of the calendar.

The ongoing question with Netflix is reach, and it’s not an unfair one. The platform has shown genuine growth as a sports broadcaster, and its Lions-Vikings Christmas Day game last December was the most-streamed NFL regular season game in American history, which is a number that would have seemed impossible to say about Netflix football as recently as 2023. But it still trails traditional broadcast in total homes reached, and there will be people who sit down Wednesday night expecting to watch football and discover they don’t have a Netflix subscription, which is a problem the NFL has accepted as the cost of doing business with streaming partners.

For those who do have access, the proposition of Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford going at it from SoFi Stadium, the night before Thanksgiving, while the rest of the country is either traveling or already with family, is about as good as any streaming premiere the platform could have asked for.

Thursday opens the way it has opened for generations, with the Lions hosting the early window on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. Detroit will play its 86th Thanksgiving game, and for the fourth consecutive year, the opponent is a division rival — this time the Chicago Bears, who bring their own historical weight to a matchup the rivalry has staged on Thanksgiving more times than most franchises have played in prime time.

Last year’s early Thanksgiving game averaged 47.7 million viewers across Fox and Tubi, which was the most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record at the time. The appetite for early Thanksgiving football has not peaked, and the Lions, no longer the punchline franchise they were for most of the holiday’s modern history, are now a legitimate draw rather than an obligation.

By 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox has the Cowboys, which is to say Fox has the most valuable regular-season real estate in American television. Dallas has hosted Thanksgiving since 1966, and the franchise has made it so embedded in the holiday that trying to separate them feels almost rude. Last November’s Cowboys-Chiefs game drew 57.23 million viewers, the largest audience ever recorded for an NFL regular season game on any network, a number that came within a couple of hundred thousand viewers of matching the CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship game. The matchup coming to Dallas this year is the Eagles, which gives Fox a game that doesn’t need the Cowboys’ name alone to carry it.

Then NBC gets the night, and NBC gets Chiefs-Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, and at that point the conversation about the 2026 Thanksgiving slate sort of ends itself, because there’s not much left to argue about. The Thanksgiving night window has historically been the weakest of the three in raw viewership — not because the games have been poor, but because the audience has been eating and drinking for hours, and the late evening works against it — yet even with that structural disadvantage, the 2025 primetime game still drew 28.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, a Thanksgiving Night record.

Amazon closes out the weekend on Friday at 3 p.m. ET with the Broncos and Steelers, which is the quietest game on the slate but fits the Friday context well enough. Black Friday has been part of the NFL’s calendar since 2023, and Amazon has worked steadily on it, understanding that the post-Thanksgiving audience isn’t looking for a Super Bowl atmosphere so much as a reason to keep the television on while the rest of the family debates leftovers. Denver and Pittsburgh aren’t a rivalry that generates the kind of heat the Thursday games do, but it’s a functional game for the window.

Amazon has established Black Friday as its NFL signature, the same way Netflix has now claimed Wednesday night, and the two together represent a genuine reorganization of how the league’s most valuable programming gets distributed. The broadcast networks still hold the biggest audiences, but the holiday weekend alone now features two streaming-only windows, both backed by long-term deals, both treated by the league as primary real estate rather than overflow content.

What the NFL has now is a five-day event that runs from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, with a different broadcaster in each window and a matchup in each one that would headline any other week of the regular season. The viewership records that keep falling on Thanksgiving aren’t falling because the games happen to be on — they’re falling because the league has spent two decades making sure the games are worth watching, and because the out-of-home audience that gathers around holiday televisions turns even a mediocre matchup into a television phenomenon.

With the slate it has assembled for 2026, mediocre isn’t really on the table. The NFL has handed its broadcast partners five games that should be able to take care of themselves, and it has done so across every platform it has cultivated, from the oldest network windows in sports television to the two streaming deals it has been building into something permanent. November will tell us whether the football lives up to the billing. But this year’s billing is as strong as it has ever been.