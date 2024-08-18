Photo Credit: ABC 13 Houston

Saturday’s matchup between the Houston Texans and the New York Giants featured the preseason debut of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on his new team. And while making a comparison between Diggs’ new quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and his old quarterback, Josh Allen, Texans broadcaster N.D. Kalu fired a shot at the latter.

Diggs recorded the first catch of his Texans career in the first quarter of action, hauling in a pass from Stroud that was perfectly fit in through traffic.

Kalu and Texans play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Kugler were both quite complimentary of Stroud’s throw immediately after the play was done.

“On 3rd-and-two. Oh, what a strike. Fits it in perfectly, and Stefon Diggs announcing his arrival to the Houston crowd,” said Kugler on the call of the play.

Meanwhile, Kalu then chimed in by questioning whether Josh Allen could have made the same throw that Stroud did to Diggs.

“You know Kevin, this Wednesday at practice, You’ll see, just get inside of the DB and C.J. will hit you,” said Kalu. “I don’t know if Josh Allen would have, but C.J. will put that ball right on the number.”

It’s certainly a bold statement for Kalu to make when you consider all that Allen and Diggs were able to accomplish together in Buffalo. Over the course of their four-year tenure together, both were perennial Pro Bowlers with a highlight tape together that any quarterback-wide receiver tandem would be proud of.

But with that being said, it seems like Kalu was trying to highlight Stroud’s skills, which were fully evident throughout his Rookie of the Year season this past year.

Regardless, we’ll likely see the discussion about Allen versus Stroud throughout much of the 2024-25 NFL season when it comes to Stefon Diggs’ production. Especially if we see Diggs flourish on his new team.

[NFL on X]