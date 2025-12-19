Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in “one for the ages,” as Prime Video Thursday Night Football play-by-play announcer Al Michaels put it. After trailing 30-14 in the fourth quarter, Seattle stormed back and beat Los Angeles 38-37 on a two-point conversion in overtime. With the win, the Seahawks (12-3) move ahead of the Rams (11-4) in the NFC West and are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While that will be a memorable two-point conversion, especially for Seahawks fans, a different two-point conversion for Seattle as part of the comeback was absolutely absurd.

And Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay was very quick to pick up on it.

With the Rams leading 30-28, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw a horizontal pass that Rams defensive end Jared Verse knocked down. It seemed like a basic incomplete pass in real time and was initially ruled as such.

But McAulay noticed that it was possibly a backward pass, with the ball being deflected by Verse into the end zone, where it was picked up by Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. And if it was indeed a backward pass, that would be a touchdown for Charbonnet and Seattle.

“Terry, what do you see on this play here?” play-by-play announcer Al Michaels asked McAulay shortly after the play happened.

“Al, this may be a backward pass,” McAulay, a former longtime NFL official, explained. “We need to get a good angle on it. But if it’s backward, then this recovery in the clear and continuing action in the end zone would be a good two-point conversion for Seattle.”

Roughly a minute later, referee Brad Allen announced that the play was under review.

“Terry, you’re on top of it,” Michaels said. “That’s exactly what they’re looking for.”

“I don’t think anyone in the crowd has any idea what’s going on right now,” Michaels added. “We probably wouldn’t either without Terry.”

Prime Video then showed an overhead angle that made it clear the pass was backward.

“That last shot we showed from overhead, it’s clearly backward,” McAulay said. “Even if it was parallel, that would be considered backward. So, if we look at that overhead shot again, he releases it, and it clearly goes backward to the point of first touching. And there’s the recovery right there. That’s in the clear and continuing action.”

“This is good,” McAulay continued. “This is a good two-point conversion.”

“I mean, for what’s at stake, is the craziest two-point conversion ever?” Prime Video color commentator Kirk Herbstreit asked.

“Ever,” Michaels responded. “To tie a game of this magnitude in the fourth quarter with 6:20 to go.”

Allen then announced that it was indeed a backward pass and a successful two-point conversion for the Seahawks.

“That is the craziest ever,” Michaels said.

“Craziest ever,” Herbstreit agreed. “Great job by Terry and everybody involved there to be able to pick that up.”

McAulay was on top of things all game and showed why he was named Awful Announcing’s best rules analyst in 2025. In the first quarter, McAulay disagreed with an illegal man downfield penalty that wiped out a Rams touchdown on fourth-and-goal, forcing Los Angeles to settle for a field goal.