The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off for the AFC North division title on Sunday night, and it didn’t take long for questionable officiating to make an impact in a huge game.

On the first play from scrimmage, Ravens star running back Derrick Henry got loose for a 47-yard run.

However, a flag was thrown for an illegal blindside block, a personal foul. The penalty is from the spot of the foul, so Henry still got 26 yards on the play, but that’s still a meaningful 21-yard loss from a 47-yard gain.

NBC Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay made it clear that he thought it was a poor call by the officials, led by referee Shawn Smith, against Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay disagrees with an illegal blindside block personal foul called on the first play from scrimmage. It was from the spot of the foul, so Derrick Henry still got 26 yards, but it wiped out a much bigger gain for the Ravens. 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/fGzkW37gqC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2026

“Yeah, Mike (Tirico), for it to be an illegal blindside block, he has to be moving either parallel or back to his own inline,” McAulay explained. “He’s moving toward the opponent’s inline. This is a perfectly legal block.”

While many rules analysts side with the officials to a degree that drives viewers crazy (like, ESPN’s Mike Chase on Saturday), McAulay isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it for NBC and Prime Video, and with clear explanations.

It’s a big reason why McAulay was named Awful Announcing’s top rules analyst of 2025.