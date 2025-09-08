Photo credit: Fox

As calls for the Washington Commanders to return to their old monicker get louder, Terry Bradshaw inadvertently tested the name out on live TV.

During Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw was tasked with reading through a highlight package from the Commanders’ 21-6 Week 1 win over the New York Giants. And he nearly made it through the highlight unscathed, until it was time to say Washington’s name.

Terry Bradshaw always keeps his highlights interesting on Fox pic.twitter.com/Bi47v1Ohuk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2025



“Washington takes it in for the 19-yard touchdown,” Bradshaw said. “All Redskins, 21-6 over the New York Football Giants.”

It’s always an adventure when Bradshaw reads highlights for Fox. The audience has grown accustomed to hearing mistakes, with it almost become schtick for the 77-year-old analyst to stumble through his highlight packages. But in terms of Sunday’s mistake, old habits die hard.

Bradshaw isn’t the first announcer to swap Commanders for their old monicker, and he won’t be the last, especially as calls grow louder for Washington’s NFL franchise to change their name again.

Earlier this summer, President Donald Trump threatened to stand in the way of the Commanders’ plans to build a new stadium in Washington D.C. if they don’t switch back to their previous name, a Native American slur. And while Trump’s effort seems unlikely to succeed, he undoubtedly lit the debate on fire.

Bradshaw using the name on Sunday, however, seemed more like an honest mistake, one many football fans have made since the old monicker was dropped five years ago.