Credit: The Courier-Journal

Terry Bradshaw will always be a legendary Pittsburgh Steeler, but he’s got a soft spot for the city of St. Louis.

The longtime Fox NFL analyst was in the Gateway City on Thursday as a speaker at the 54th annual St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer dinner.

While there, he shared some fond memories of the city and his disappointment that it no longer has an NFL franchise.

“I’m sorry you don’t have an NFL team – St. Louis is a great sports town.” Terry Bradshaw is in STL tonight, speaking at the 54th annual St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer dinner. He shared he has fond memories of the city and the @Buck family. @NFLonFOX | @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Om0pfSQNcj — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) November 21, 2025

“I love St. Louis,” Bradshaw told KMOV’s Tamar Sher. “Listen, St. Louis, I’m sorry you don’t have an NFL team. When [Rams owner Stan] Kroenke moved out of here, which we all knew he was going to do, I was like, wow, St. Louis is such a great sports town. Is it a baseball town? No, it’s a sports town.”

The NFL’s Cardinals franchise called St. Louis home from 1960 to 1987 before moving to Arizona. The Rams also briefly called the city home between 1995 and 2015 before returning to Los Angeles.

Most recently, the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL and UFL have been the league leaders in home attendance.

Bradshaw also shared some positive words about former Fox and current ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck and his father, legendary MLB announcer Jack Buck.

“I perform over at Branson, and Joe Buck lives here. Joe, I love you, buddy. Monday night, he and Troy are amazing,” said Bradshaw. “His dad, I started with at CBS. His father was so kind and gracious to me. Nothing but good memories here at St. Louis.”

It seems Bradshaw has recovered from the illness that kept him from Fox NFL Sunday last weekend, and he’ll presumably be back in the studio this upcoming Sunday.