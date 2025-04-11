Photo credit: Fox

NFL on Fox analyst and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw came to the rescue of stranded airplane passengers this week, according to one of his fellow travelers.

Thankfully given the surge in headlines about air disasters in the last few months, this was not a mid-air crisis. However, as an airplane landed in Pittsburgh, the crew was apparently unable to get the door open for travelers to exit.

That’s when Terry Bradshaw stepped in to save the day.

Ricky Sayer of KDKA in Pittsburgh spoke to a traveler who credited Bradshaw for helping to force the airplane door open after passengers were stuck on the plane for almost 30 minutes. The Steelers legend was back in town for a celebrity roast of former Steel Curtain teammate and Super Bowl winner Mel Blount on a flight that originated at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

“The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw,” said traveler Selah Gamble. — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 11, 2025

Bradshaw was sitting in the first row of the flight Thursday from Dallas-Fort Worth. He’s in Pittsburgh for Mel Blount’s celebrity roast Friday night. The dinner also marks 50 years since Bradshaw led the Steelers to their first Super Bowl victory. — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 11, 2025

Terry Bradshaw was never exactly known for his strength during his playing days, it’s not like he was built like Jalen Hurts or anything. However, he did win a then-record four Super Bowls and is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. He also was a recording artist and has had cameos in a number of movies and television shows.

So at 76 years old, to be able to step up to help force an airplane door open is quite the impressive feat. If he does retire from Fox soon, maybe there are some senior division strongman competitions in his future to add to his impressive resume.