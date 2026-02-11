Photo credit: Fox

As the NFL world already seems primed to move on from the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, Terry Bradshaw is saying not so fast.

Last summer, no one would have guessed the NFL season would end in a Super Bowl featuring Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks beating Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. But Bradshaw joined Morning Mayhem on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Arkansas this week and admitted he enjoyed the change of pace.

“In the NFL, as a broadcaster, I get tired of the same old, ‘Baltimore, Buffalo, Denver and the Rams and 49ers,’ I thought the Seattle story was a really good story,” Bradshaw said. “It was good to see defense come back and dominate…and Sam Darnold just never got any respect, he’s Rodney Dangerfield…I was happy for him.”

And while Bradshaw may have enjoyed seeing two surprise teams run through the NFL playoffs, he’s not ready to count the usual suspects out next season.

“I was reading this morning about Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs and ‘has he lost it.’ And I’m like, are you kidding me? He went to five Super Bowls in six years and they’re going, ‘Has he lost it?’ Lost what? I’ll tell you what he lost, he lost a lot of players to injuries. Critics are just idiots. Idiots, man. They have no idea what they’re talking about.”

Some might accuse Bradshaw of being one of those NFL analysts who often has no idea what he’s talking about. But in the case of the Chiefs, you heard it from Terry first. Despite their 6-11 record, despite the fact that it’s been years since Patrick Mahomes looked like the Michael Jordan of football, Bradshaw isn’t ready to get off the Chiefs bandwagon just yet.