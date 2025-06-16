Photo credit: Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw isn’t against TSA doing their jobs; he just doesn’t want to be the one bearing the brunt of their tactics.

Bradshaw is basically all of us. Everyone boards a plane, assuming the TSA has done its job well enough to ensure a safe flight. However, everyone who is pulled off the security line to have their belongings sifted through is immediately agitated at being singled out. Monday morning, Terry Bradshaw was chosen at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. Whoever he was with videoed the experience, and Bradshaw shared it on his Facebook page.

“Im not against being safe but…This is ridiculous!!” Bradshaw wrote. “TSA approved, had the body pat down, all the luggage checked, unpacked item by item. Now going into private room for ANOTHER pat down. Come on Springfield how many criminals come through here???? I guess I look like one today!!!”

During the video, Bradshaw looks at the camera and says, “They’re gonna go through my luggage now, I’m the Unabomber.” The person behind the camera sarcastically added, “Terry Bradshaw is definitely a terrorist.”

Despite his agitation, Bradshaw appeared to follow orders respectfully.

Maybe the TSA agents were Dallas Cowboys fans, or perhaps they attended Bradshaw’s stage show in Branson, MO, Sunday night and didn’t like what they heard. Bradshaw allegedly said President Donald Trump is not a good man during the show. That might be a tame criticism and obvious statement for some but in Branson, MO? That might be a bridge too far for some folks in Trump Country.

Despite the criticism, maybe Trump should consider Bradshaw for transportation secretary whenever he inevitably decides he’s done with former Real World star Sean Duffy. In addition to his TSA criticisms, Bradshaw was recently credited with opening a jammed airplane door after a flight from Dallas to Pittsburgh. It’s that type of versatility that landed the four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL on Fox analyst his one-man show in the first place.