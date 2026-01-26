Credit: Fox

During halftime of the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, the Fox broadcast showed reporter Kristina Pink interviewing New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The Patriots had secured a Super Bowl bid with a 10-7 road victory over the Denver Broncos earlier on Sunday.

Everyone at the NFL on Fox desk in Seattle was aware of what was going on, except for Terry Bradshaw.

After Fox showed Pink’s interview with Gonzalez, Bradshaw proceeded to talk about Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

“You know what, Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half; Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator for Seattle,” Bradshaw said, seconds after the Patriots-themed interview. “I think he said, ‘Oh, I can trust [Darnold] with the football today.’ 209 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half. Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle.”

That’s actually fine analysis of the game that was at halftime, but that’s not what the show was setting the Fox NFL Sunday crew to talk about in that particular moment.

A few seconds of silence followed before Michael Strahan began laughing.

“Yeah, I mean, he is, but we thought we were talking about that first game,” Strahan said through laughter, trying to save the segment. “But it’s okay. Because, I mean, it was a great first game. I think whoever is going to play either one of these teams, I think the Patriots are going to have their hands full with either one of these teams. But you never know. As we see today, second-year quarterback. Back in the Super Bowl for the Patriots. 12th Super Bowl. Congratulations to them. It’s going to be a good one.”

Terry Bradshaw is really struggling to keep up. pic.twitter.com/S6XsteV1SZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026

Bradshaw has been a key face of the Fox NFL Sunday crew since 1994, but the last few years have featured frequent gaffes and bizarre moments for the 77-year-old.

However, Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee doesn’t see Bradshaw ever walking away from the job: “It’s never gonna happen! They’re going to be carrying him out in a hearse — he is not leaving the show.”