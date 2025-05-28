Photo Credits: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images (Aaron Rodgers, left); Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (Terry Bradshaw, right).

If Aaron Rodgers plays in 2025, it will almost certainly be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And if that happens, Terry Bradshaw will not like it.

Bradshaw was a guest on 103.7 The Buzz’s Morning Mayhem show on Tuesday. During the show, the possibility of Rodgers joining the Steelers was brought up. Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Steelers during his Hall of Fame playing career before becoming an NFL analyst, was not on board with the idea.

“That’s a joke,” Bradshaw said, H/T Alex Kozora, Steelers Depot. “That is to me just a joke. What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me?”

He later had some ideas for what Rodgers should do during the upcoming season.

“That guy needs to stay in California,” Bradshaw said. “Go somewhere and chew on bark. Whisper to the gods out there.”

There has been speculation that the NFL might have made Pittsburgh’s 2025 schedule based on the assumption that he would play, though that’s been disputed. And as has been common for him in recent offseasons, Rodgers has turned heads for things not related to football.

If Rodgers does play in 2025, the Steelers are by far the most likely team. Rodgers started all 17 games for the New York Jets in 2024, leading the team to a 5-12 record. While the 2024 season was bumpy, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. By comparison, Pittsburgh quarterbacks completed 64.3% of their passes for 3,264 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. That said, Russell Wilson, who saw most of the action under center, is no longer on the team.