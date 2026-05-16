Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL coach and Tennessee Titans radio analyst Dave McGinnis passed away in April at the age of 74. “Coach Mac” had been the color commentator for Titans radio broadcasts since taking over for Frank Wycheck in 2017, and he was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003.

The search has been on for McGinnis’ replacement, and it appears the Titans have landed on one.

Paul Kuharsky reports on Friday night that Ramon Foster “is the Titans’ choice to replace Dave McGinnis as color analyst for Titans Radio, multiple sources say.”

The #Titans are turning to Ramon Foster to succeed Dave McGinnis as radio color analyst, bypassing several of their own former players tied to media work. ⬇️https://t.co/x71I6rj0Xo — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 15, 2026

Foster played 11 NFL seasons (2009-2019) as an offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he played high school football in Ripley, Tennessee, as well as college football for the Tennessee Volunteers. He co-hosts the morning show Ramon and Will on 104.5 The Zone, the flagship radio station for the Titans. He was the sideline reporter for the Titans before joining the University of Tennessee, where he began serving as the color commentator in 2025.

“In selecting the familiar Foster, the Titans bypass several candidates who played for their franchise, including Keith Bulluck, who expressed an interest in the job on his podcast, Jason McCourty, who does some games for CBS, and Brad Hopkins, who appears on SiriusXM,” Kuharsky explains.

Kuharsky also posted to X that former Titans star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan said about the team’s radio analyst position, “I would have definitely considered it depending on the money.”

Taylor Lewan on @TitansRadio job: “I would have definitely considered it depending on the money.” #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 15, 2026

Foster will join play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour in the Titans radio booth. The Titans hired Zarzour ahead of the 2025 NFL season after longtime Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith left to become the radio voice of the Volunteers.