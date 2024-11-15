Fantasy Football analyst Andrew Cooper did some great detective work to determine if Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins would play this week. Credit: James Rapien on X
NFLBy Sam Neumann on

X (formerly Twitter) may be a wasteland of porn bots and right-wing conspiracy theories, but at the end of the day, it’s still a useful resource — and the entertainment value remains undeniable.

As sports media migrates to BlueSky in a post-election world in which Elon Musk has changed the terms of service, you need a reason to stay on the app. And that reason is not only to promote your own content, but consume investigative reporting.

Now, Andrew Cooper, a lead fantasy analyst for Fantasy Alarm, isn’t about to win a Pulitzer Prize. But his investigation on X about whether Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins is playing any given week? That’s a doozy.

Cooper threaded a series of tweets showing that the way Higgins approaches a hill before practice at the Bengals practice facility is a key indicator of whether he’ll play or not. Higgins’ status for Cincinnati’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was in doubt, having missed the last three games with a quad injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that Higgins is expected to play his first game since Oct. 20.

And Cooper’s thread, resurfacing with Higgins cleared to play, caught the attention of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who praised his “excellent work.”

With over seven million impressions, Cooper’s thread now includes several examples. When Higgins approaches the hill gingerly, it’s usually an indication that he’ll be held out with an injury. If Higgins approaches the hill with a full stride in pads—like he did this week—it’s usually a strong indication that he’s playing that Sunday.

As it turns out, he plans to play Sunday Night Football this weekend.

This is the type of content and analysis we need — and crave. And i’s a reminder of why we still scroll.

[Andrew Cooper on X]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann